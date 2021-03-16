Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Slay It In Their Classy Outfits As They Steal Oscar After Announcing Nominees Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their Instagram feed to announce and congratulate the nominees for the 93rd Academy awards and the two looked very excited. Priyanka, who once again shattered the norms by becoming the first Indian woman to announce the Oscar nominees, also has her Netflix film, The White Tiger getting an Oscar nod. Sharing the excitement, both Priyanka and Nick posted fun pictures from the virtual event, where they were seen posing like stealing an Oscar, dressed in their classy outfits. While Priyanka stunned in a gorgeous blue dress, Nick looked dapper in his golden pantsuit. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was decked up in a sleeveless halter-neck dark blue Spadina midi dress, which came from Greta Constantine's Spring 2021 collection. Her A-line dress was accentuated by feather detailing on the bodice and subtle white dotted prints at the hem. It also featured multi layers with sheer see-through detailing in one of the layers. Styled by Avo, the diva complemented her look by teaming it with contrast pastel-pink hued pointed pumps of Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, rings, and matching Bvlgari blue wrist watch while the shimmering silver nail paint upped her look. Priyanka Chopra pulled back her tresses into a classic mid ponytail and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shimmering eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nude-dark pink lip shade.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas opted for a golden pant suit and looked handsome in it. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved wide-lapel one-buttoned blazer and high-waist ankle-length pants. His blazer featured side pickets and he layered it with a white formal shirt. The superstar completed his look with a pair of off-white hued stylish shoes and elevated his look with minimal jewellery, short hair, and stubble beard.

Both, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked a class apart in their amazing outfits. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, 'One way or the other...Congratulations to all the nominees. And thank you @theacademy for the opportunity. @gregwilliamsphotography you fit right into our manic Monday. Thank you for the pictures @nickjonas'. While Nick Jonas shared the same pictures and captioned, 'So I got to announce the #OscarsNoms this morning with this beautiful woman, who also happens to now have produced and starred in an Oscar nominated film (The White Tiger). Congrats to all the nominees. I'll be watching on April 25th @priyankachopra'.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram