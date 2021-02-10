Just In
Unfinished Author Priyanka Chopra Jonas Inspires Us With Three Outfits; Pick Your Favourite Attire
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently unveiled her memoir, Unfinished. The global icon and now an author too, Priyanka Chopra has not only been inspiring us with her acting prowess and confidence but also with her fashion sense. Of late, the actress sported a golden-hued outfit and a pair of earrings, as she signed some of the copies of her book that we have already bought and started reading. But apart from her golden outfit, we have decoded three more ensembles for you.
So, the first ensemble that we are going to talk about is her aforementioned golden attire. So, she wore a golden shirt that was collared. Her shirt was full-sleeved and seemed crafted out of silk fabric. She accessorised her look with chic rings and gold earrings, which were intricately done. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. Her bun was adorned with a scarf and we loved this style.
The second dress that we so liked were brown dress. She wore a full-sleeved brown knitted dress that featured a v-neckline and was fuss-free. She paired her dress with light-brown pencil-heel pumps, which complemented her dress. She wore a dainty ring, floral-cut earrings, and a metallic golden bracelet. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade and pink cheekbones. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.
The third dress was also winter-worthy and her dress featured a round-necked and half-sleeved. It was a knitted dress and her dress seemed warm too. Priyanka sported a sparkling ring and the makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The highlighted side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, which attire of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' did you like the most? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram