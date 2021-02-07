Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Black Outfit Is What You Need For Your Next Date Night Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked gorgeous as always in her black outfit. She was photographed for the NY Times and The White Tiger actress was styled by Law Roach. Her styling game was impeccable and the makeup was done beautifully. Well, you can opt for this dress for a date evening. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.

Priyanka Chopra flaunted a Giorgio Armani and Roland Mouret. She wore a black-hued top that was accentuated by a floral-cut applique, which added to the dramatic touch. It was a full-sleeved top and she paired it with a structured midi skirt that was pencil style. While her top was enhanced by a metallic touch, the skirt was matte. She teamed her ensemble with stockings and black pointed pumps, which went well with her look.

Her styling was minimally done and she accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and soft eye makeup. The middle-parted tresses hairdo rounded out her look. Priyanka Chopra looked beyond beautiful. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.