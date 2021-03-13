If Red Is Your Favourite Hue, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has Fashion And Makeup Goal For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Blazing red can be an intimidating hue but not quite for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Just yesterday, the actress dropped stunning images in red outfits on her Instagram feed and we couldn't take our eyes off her. Styled by Law Roach, she left us speechless with her fashion and makeup game. Moreover, she inspired us to step out of our comfort zone, when it comes to fashion.

The diva wore a red pants-inspired outfit that came from the fashion label, Balenciaga - the fashion label known for its edgy fashion. It was definitely futuristic ensemble that was full-sleeved and featured gathered detailing on the bodice. It seemed like an attire with a voluminous wrap skirt and red tights and Priyanka Chopra wore boots that matched with her red attire.

Except for a sleek bangle, we couldn't spot jewellery. However, her makeup was striking with the bright red lip shade, which she pulled it off like a diva. The cheekbones were beautifully contoured and the eye makeup was subtle. The long softly-curled tresses completed her look. Well, Priyanka Chopra Jonas definitely looked out of this world. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Picture Courtesy: Frederic Monceau