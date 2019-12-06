Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Kim Kardashian West Will Inspire You To Have Warm And Soft Coats Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kim Kardashian West's latest casual outfits had something in common. Well, they both wore long ivory furry coats and inspired us to stay stylish and warm this winters. They convinced us to buy these long coats as they looked so awesome. So, let's find out about their outfits.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in the New York City recently and she looked amazing. The actress wore a polo-neck ivory sweater and teamed it with pants and matching thigh-high boots. But what elevated her look was that long soft coat, which we so wished we had it in our wardrobe. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her coat came from the brand Tibi. She also wore a woollen beanie, which went well with her look and carried a black-hued box bag with her. The makeup was enhanced by matte red lip shade and golden eye shadow.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West introduced the new Skims collection of pyjamas and loungewear pieces, The Cozy Collection. Kim's outfit came from the very collection and as the name suggests, her attire looked totally cosy and comfy. Yes, her outfit is what we would have wanted right away. Her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless furry top that she paired with matching pyjamas and a long coat. Well, it seemed like perfect Sunday wear. The makeup was nude-toned with matte pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, whose outfit and look you liked more? Let us know that in the comment section.