Kim Kardashian's Metallic Dress Is So OOTD And A Perfect Party Wear Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West recently graced the FGI Night of Stars Gala. They attended the event to support their friend, Rick Owens and well, Kim's attire of the night was also designed by Owens. She also wore her SKIMS shapewear line with the attire considering it necessary for her figure-hugging dress.

Talking about her dress, it was a one-shouldered metallic dress that was simply amazing. Her bodycon dress accentuated her slender frame and featured a sharp side-slit. The dress was dipped in silver hue with purple tinge. It was a luminescent number and Kim Kardashian pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. Well, speaking about her dress, it was not quite everybody's cup of tea. The dress was amazing and Kim paired it with transparent heels, which went well with her dress.

As for the jewellery game, she kept it minimal but notched up her look with chic rings. The makeup gave a wet effect with glossy nude-toned lip shade, subtle pink contoured cheekbones, and soft golden eye shadow. The middle-parted long tresses gave a shiny effect too. We totally liked Kim Kardashian's attire and look. What about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

PC: Instagram