Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Might Have Inspired Memes But Their Gown Game Was On-Point

While the discerning audience at Emmy Awards 2019 might have had a laughter moment when Kim Kardashian claimed that how real and unscripted their show, Keeping Up With Kardashians is, their fashion game was on-point. The sisters looked amazing in their gowns. So, let's not talk about their embarrassing moment but their event outfits.

Speaking about entrepreneur and social butterfly, Kim Kardashian first, she kept it simple with a plain black velvet dress by Vivienne Westwood. Her attire was sleeveless, structured, and figure-flattering. Kim also gave us a style goal by accessorising her look with silver jewellery. She wore a layered neckpiece with a cross sign and choker, which went well with her attire. Kim Kardashian's makeup was nude-toned and light with a muted pink lip shade and sleek tresses.

While Kim kept her look subtly dramatic, supermodel Kendall Jenner made heads turn with her eye-catching mermaid-cut gown. Her attire was by Richard Quinn, which she paired with a black latex turtleneck bodysuit. The black bodysuit served a contrast to her gown that was notched up by rich red rose and green leaves pattern. She upped her look with studs and kept her jewellery game basic. The makeup was nude-toned and marked by a matte pink lip shade and subtle winged eyeliner. The sharp middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Pics Credit: Instagram