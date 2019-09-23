ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Might Have Inspired Memes But Their Gown Game Was On-Point

    By
    |

    While the discerning audience at Emmy Awards 2019 might have had a laughter moment when Kim Kardashian claimed that how real and unscripted their show, Keeping Up With Kardashians is, their fashion game was on-point. The sisters looked amazing in their gowns. So, let's not talk about their embarrassing moment but their event outfits.

    Speaking about entrepreneur and social butterfly, Kim Kardashian first, she kept it simple with a plain black velvet dress by Vivienne Westwood. Her attire was sleeveless, structured, and figure-flattering. Kim also gave us a style goal by accessorising her look with silver jewellery. She wore a layered neckpiece with a cross sign and choker, which went well with her attire. Kim Kardashian's makeup was nude-toned and light with a muted pink lip shade and sleek tresses.

    While Kim kept her look subtly dramatic, supermodel Kendall Jenner made heads turn with her eye-catching mermaid-cut gown. Her attire was by Richard Quinn, which she paired with a black latex turtleneck bodysuit. The black bodysuit served a contrast to her gown that was notched up by rich red rose and green leaves pattern. She upped her look with studs and kept her jewellery game basic. The makeup was nude-toned and marked by a matte pink lip shade and subtle winged eyeliner. The sharp middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

    So, whose outfit and look did you like more - Kim Kardashian or Kendall Jenner's? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pics Credit: Instagram

    More KIM KARDASHIAN News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue