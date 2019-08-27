Post Kimono Controversy, Kim Kardashian Has A New Name For Her Shapewear Label; Details Inside Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Kim Kardashian West was under fire when she launched her debut shapewear label and named the label, Kimono. The use of the term, 'Kimono' for a shapewear label was considered callous particularly by Japanese citizens as Kimono is their traditional garment and holds a high cultural significance. Kim was asked to change the name, also the reason she stopped the further production in order to rename the brand. However, a few weeks later, Kim Kardashian has given her shapewear label another name. Let's find out what that name was and about her shapewear label.

So, Kim Kardashian has changed the name to Skims Solutionwear and she took to Instagram to announce that. She wrote on her Insta feed, 'My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me- I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of Skims Solutionwear." The socialite and entrepreneur, Kim would be launching her collection on September 10 and we do have a feeling that ladies out there can't wait enough.

A body positive label, the shapewears will be available from size XXS to 5XL. She also revealed that the fabrics used are soft and supportive, and will accentuate the best parts of the bodies. Judging by the picture, Kim Kardashian's shapewear line will have shapewears dipped in nude and cream hues. The collection will consist of bras, bodysuits, and underwears. Well, so do you think you will buy one of those shapewears from her label?