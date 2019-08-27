ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Post Kimono Controversy, Kim Kardashian Has A New Name For Her Shapewear Label; Details Inside

    By
    |

    Kim Kardashian West was under fire when she launched her debut shapewear label and named the label, Kimono. The use of the term, 'Kimono' for a shapewear label was considered callous particularly by Japanese citizens as Kimono is their traditional garment and holds a high cultural significance. Kim was asked to change the name, also the reason she stopped the further production in order to rename the brand. However, a few weeks later, Kim Kardashian has given her shapewear label another name. Let's find out what that name was and about her shapewear label.

    View this post on Instagram

    My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of @SKIMS Solutionwear™ coming September 10. I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies. Available in sizes XXS - 5XL, SKIMS Solutionwear™ is for every body. SKIMS.COM. #ShowYourSKIMS Photo: #VanessaBeecroft

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    So, Kim Kardashian has changed the name to Skims Solutionwear and she took to Instagram to announce that. She wrote on her Insta feed, 'My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me- I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of Skims Solutionwear." The socialite and entrepreneur, Kim would be launching her collection on September 10 and we do have a feeling that ladies out there can't wait enough.

    View this post on Instagram

    SKIMS Solutionwear™. Coming September 10. SKIMS.COM. #ShowYourSKIMS Photo: #VanessaBeecroft

    A post shared by SKIMS (@skims) on

    A body positive label, the shapewears will be available from size XXS to 5XL. She also revealed that the fabrics used are soft and supportive, and will accentuate the best parts of the bodies. Judging by the picture, Kim Kardashian's shapewear line will have shapewears dipped in nude and cream hues. The collection will consist of bras, bodysuits, and underwears. Well, so do you think you will buy one of those shapewears from her label?

    More KIM KARDASHIAN News

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue