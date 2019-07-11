ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kim Kardashian Reveals That Her Met Gala 2019 Dress Left Her With Wounds

    By
    |
    Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2019
    Instagram

    If there's something that fashion can do is that it can make people push themselves beyond their comfort zone. And in Kim Kardashian's case, she went beyond her comfort zone quite literally. Her pushing herself was to the extent where she put herself in an uncomfortable state. But see, she did it all for her love for fashion and to meet the theme of this year's Met Gala, "Camp". So, the theme of the Met Gala 2019 was based around exaggeration and artifice. Kim ticked both the boxes but it wasn't something done effortlessly by Kim Kardashian. In a recent interview to the Wall Street Journal, where she also talked about Kimono shapewear controversy, Kim revealed about her famous "Camp" attire too.

    Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2019 Dress
    Instagram

    So, Kim wore a Thierry Mugler's dress to bring out her understanding of the theme. She wore an intense figure-flattering dress and nailed the iconic 'Wet Look'. Honestly, it was beyond couture and just a look at it and one would tell how artistic this dress was. However, the attire clung way too tightly to her body. "I never felt pain like that in my life," she told this to the Wall Street Journal. She also revealed that after taking off her dress, there were indentations on her back and stomach. Kim also said to the WSJ that she was not able to pee for hours (she didn't remove her ribs though).

    Kim Kardashian Latest
    Instagram

    That shapely tiny waist was the result of a Mister Pearl corset and there have news of her taking breathing lessons because of her ensemble. Now, corsets are not popular anymore and there is a reason. Firstly, corsets make movements restrictive and it gets hard to breath as you noticed in Kim's case. Second, corsets stereotype body shape and can create body image issues. Kim's dress was a proof that in order to deliver a masterpiece stroke how much a designer is willing to make uncomfortable ensembles and bring back the past sensibilities, which a number of women today wouldn't even think of incorporating in their day-to-day or party life. Do you think, when it comes to fashion, you would want to push yourself ever in order to create a statement moment but at the cost of your comfort?

    View this post on Instagram

    ✨💗✨ Full video on my IGTV : Discover how was created Kim’s #MetGala “Wet look” with @voguemagazine - “Getting out of the Pacific straight to the #MetGala red carpet to shine like the brightest star! Iconic “Wet Look” is #BeyondCouture ! @KimKardashian is a #Muglerized #Camp Art piece ” #Mugler #ManfredThierryMugler #MetGala #Metcamp #BeyondCouture #Camp #KimKardashian #KimKardashianWest @manfredthierrymugler Manager : @jbrougeot . . . . . « Manfred Thierry Mugler for Kim Kardashian West / MET BALL 2019 with Mugler Fashion House. Revisited archive pieces for Mugler Fashion House @muglerofficial »

    A post shared by Manfred Thierry Mugler (@manfredthierrymugler) on

    More KIM KARDASHIAN News

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue