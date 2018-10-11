Priyanka's Metallic Delight Or Kim's Classy White: Whose Gown Was More Awesome?

Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian West graced an event together and well, they gave us a rare fashion moment. They attended the launch party of Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book Collection. Well, Tiffany should be Priyanka's favourite jewellery company considering her diamond engagement ring came from the brand.

It was a high quotient event and Priyanka was dressed in a glittering number by Giorgio Armani. Her outfit choice was spectacular and a perfect choice for the jewellery event. It was a delightful embellished number and yet it gave minimalistic vibe. The attire seemed very straightforward with spaghetti straps and a side-slit. The gown was structured and accentuated her slender frame as well. It was a sheer number but the real appeal of the gown was in the meticulous detailing of the sequins.

Priyanka paired her attire with a platinum choker and muted-toned pencil heels. She wore complementing earrings too, which were partly cloaked by the sleek middle-parted hairdo. Priyanka's makeup was pure wow with smoky eyes spruced up by glitters and natural matte lip shade.

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, went for a simple number but with well-defined slits. Her attire was by Rick Owens and it was updated with modern sensibilities. It was a pristine white-hued number that featured a deep-neck and an asymmetrical bodice. However, the remaining portion of her attire was structured, leaving behind a train. Kim teamed her sleeveless gown with a choker too and allowed her sleek tresses to cascade gently. Her makeup was marked by a subtle winged eyeliner and nude lip shade.

So, whose look did you like more? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.