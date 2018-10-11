ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Priyanka's Metallic Delight Or Kim's Classy White: Whose Gown Was More Awesome?

By
Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian

Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian West graced an event together and well, they gave us a rare fashion moment. They attended the launch party of Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book Collection. Well, Tiffany should be Priyanka's favourite jewellery company considering her diamond engagement ring came from the brand.

It was a high quotient event and Priyanka was dressed in a glittering number by Giorgio Armani. Her outfit choice was spectacular and a perfect choice for the jewellery event. It was a delightful embellished number and yet it gave minimalistic vibe. The attire seemed very straightforward with spaghetti straps and a side-slit. The gown was structured and accentuated her slender frame as well. It was a sheer number but the real appeal of the gown was in the meticulous detailing of the sequins.

Priyanka Chopra fashion

Priyanka paired her attire with a platinum choker and muted-toned pencil heels. She wore complementing earrings too, which were partly cloaked by the sleek middle-parted hairdo. Priyanka's makeup was pure wow with smoky eyes spruced up by glitters and natural matte lip shade.

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, went for a simple number but with well-defined slits. Her attire was by Rick Owens and it was updated with modern sensibilities. It was a pristine white-hued number that featured a deep-neck and an asymmetrical bodice. However, the remaining portion of her attire was structured, leaving behind a train. Kim teamed her sleeveless gown with a choker too and allowed her sleek tresses to cascade gently. Her makeup was marked by a subtle winged eyeliner and nude lip shade.

Kim Kardashian fashion

So, whose look did you like more? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue