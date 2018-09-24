Priyanka Chopra's Latest Floral Gown Should Be In Your Resort-Wear Bucket List

After attending Isha Ambani's official engagement party, Priyanka Chopra switched to a breezy number and lit up the dreamy landscape of Lake Como. She sported a vibrant yellow dress that was enhanced by comfort quotient and looked so resort-wear ready. It was a sparkling number and Priyanka looked gorgeous as ever.
Her Olivia gown was by Caroline Constas and it was adorned with red-hued floral prints. The gown featured an overlapping neckline and was also updated by kimono sleeves. It was an asymmetrical attire with a deep front slit, which made the dress look notches comfier. Her attire of the day was updated by sheer details.
The flowy dress was given a tad bit of a structure with the help of a sleek red-hued belt, and Priyanka teamed her ensemble with red-coloured pumps too. She carried a very chic and sophisticated golden-hued purse with her, which complemented her gown. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and smart shades.
Her makeup was highlighted by maroon-hued lip shade and layered wavy tresses rounded off her look. So, how did you find her gown? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.
