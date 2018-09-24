Subscribe to Boldsky
Priyanka Chopra's Latest Floral Gown Should Be In Your Resort-Wear Bucket List

By
Priyanka Chopra Isha Ambani engagement

After attending Isha Ambani's official engagement party, Priyanka Chopra switched to a breezy number and lit up the dreamy landscape of Lake Como. She sported a vibrant yellow dress that was enhanced by comfort quotient and looked so resort-wear ready. It was a sparkling number and Priyanka looked gorgeous as ever.

Her Olivia gown was by Caroline Constas and it was adorned with red-hued floral prints. The gown featured an overlapping neckline and was also updated by kimono sleeves. It was an asymmetrical attire with a deep front slit, which made the dress look notches comfier. Her attire of the day was updated by sheer details.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The flowy dress was given a tad bit of a structure with the help of a sleek red-hued belt, and Priyanka teamed her ensemble with red-coloured pumps too. She carried a very chic and sophisticated golden-hued purse with her, which complemented her gown. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and smart shades.

Her makeup was highlighted by maroon-hued lip shade and layered wavy tresses rounded off her look. So, how did you find her gown? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra Italy
    Read more about: fashion bollywood priyanka chopra
    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 11:07 [IST]
