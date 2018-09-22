Subscribe to Boldsky
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Spill Some Ethnic Charm With Their Outfits At Isha Ambani's Engagement

Sometimes, Priyanka Chopra likes to keep it simple and traditional. So, joined by her beau Nick Jonas and designer Manish Malhotra, Priyanka was posed to perfection with a placid lake in the background. The occasion was Isha Ambani's official engagement to Anand Piramal, and Priyanka donned a beige-hued sari for the special moment. Her beau, Nick Jonas also sported an ethnic Indian look and like Priyanka's, his outfit was too designed by Manish Malhotra.

Much like the laidback destination, Lake Como, Priyanka's sari was also soothing to look at. It was draped beautifully and came alive with intricate floral applique. The sleeveless blouse was adorned with meticulous embroidery and it complemented her sari. Subtlety was the key to her radiant look and Priyanka accentuated it by wearing minimal jewellery.

Her makeup was light and marked by a deep lip shade, while her side-swept tresses spruced up her look.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Isha Ambani

Nick, on the other hand, went for a more dramatic look, with a full-sleeved black-hued bandhgala jacket and teamed it with a muted-toned kurta and black-coloured pants. Nick rounded off his look with black-hued shoes, which went well with his outfit.

So, how did you find Priyanka and Nick's outfits? Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 13:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018
     

