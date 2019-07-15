ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Post Kimono Backlash, Kim Kardashian Faces A Diet Prada Attack Because Of Her Sunglasses

    By
    |
    Kim Kardashian Controversies
    PC: Diet Prada ™

    It seems as if Kim Kardashian is surrounded by controversies these days. First, she named her shapewear line, 'Kimono', which had hurt Japanese sentiments as Kimono is the traditional garment of Japan with a lot of cultural significance. When the Kimono controversy got buried after Kim apologised, she got a Diet Prada attack (Diet Prada is an account on Instagram, which publicly calls out celebs/brands/stylists/designers who have copied from other brands). So, this time, Kim Kardashian was accused of copying sunglasses.

    The account revealed that Kim copied the same shades, which she wore in August 2018. The Insta account captioned the pic as "Funny how those SS17 @emiliopucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with @carolinalemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest!' The Diet Prada account even validated its claim by putting side-by-side pictures of Kim wearing those black and yellow shades on two different occasions. Well, this was not cool Kim and got to say, it looks similar.

    View this post on Instagram

    Hey @kimkardashian , so it’s def not cool to use someone else’s name and likeness when promoting knockoffs, as evidenced by your win against @missguided , but should it be ok to use your OWN name and likeness to promote them? Lol. Funny how those SS17 @emiliopucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with @carolinalemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest! ✨ • #kimkardashian #kardashian #pucci #emiliopucci #kuwtk #sunnies #shade #sunglasses #eyewear #neon #neongreen #neonyellow #kuwtk #kimkardashianwest #shapewear #carolinalemke #collab #wiwt #ootd #accessories #mfw #milanfashionweek #sunglassesfashion #sporty #missguided #collaboration #lol #dietprada

    A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) on

    This was not the first time, Kim has got into a similar controversy. Earlier this year, she won a $2.7m lawsuit against fashion retailer Missguided USA. Kim had apparently posted a pic of hers in a golden dress and a few hours later, Missguided a pic of a similar dress captioning it as, 'The devil works hard but Missguided works harder.' However, Kim turned the tables here and it was Missguided that had to pay her back. However, with sunglasses rip-off, it seems Kim is in trouble again.

    View this post on Instagram

    DROP 2: @kimkardashian capsule was created with a combination of aesthetics in mind. // These two new designs are also on-trend for summer: with jolts of neon or metallic finishes, they’re the perfect add-on for beach-going and sun-seeking wardrobes. // All styles are ! //#GEMINI #drop2 #kimkardashianwest #summershades #lemkelooks 💘💘💘

    A post shared by CAROLINA LEMKE (@carolinalemkeberlin) on

    Well as far as her collaboration is concerned, there are a few exciting shades that come in different shapes and colours. What do you think? Did her sunglasses seem copied? Let us know that in the comment section.

    View this post on Instagram

    @kimkardashian Drop 2 is available now🕶🔥// Gemini💘 A big shield shape comes in matte black, matte gold, matte neon pink & matte neon green. Sand 🕶 a miniature oval vibe comes in shiny black, shiny silver, shiny light gold, matte metallic purple. // All styles are ! // #SHOPNOW #LEMKELOOKS #ONSIGHT #KIMKARDASHIANWEST // CAROLINALEMKE.COM ‼️

    A post shared by CAROLINA LEMKE (@carolinalemkeberlin) on

    More KIM KARDASHIAN News

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue