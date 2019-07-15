Just In
Post Kimono Backlash, Kim Kardashian Faces A Diet Prada Attack Because Of Her Sunglasses
It seems as if Kim Kardashian is surrounded by controversies these days. First, she named her shapewear line, 'Kimono', which had hurt Japanese sentiments as Kimono is the traditional garment of Japan with a lot of cultural significance. When the Kimono controversy got buried after Kim apologised, she got a Diet Prada attack (Diet Prada is an account on Instagram, which publicly calls out celebs/brands/stylists/designers who have copied from other brands). So, this time, Kim Kardashian was accused of copying sunglasses.
The account revealed that Kim copied the same shades, which she wore in August 2018. The Insta account captioned the pic as "Funny how those SS17 @emiliopucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with @carolinalemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest!' The Diet Prada account even validated its claim by putting side-by-side pictures of Kim wearing those black and yellow shades on two different occasions. Well, this was not cool Kim and got to say, it looks similar.
View this post on Instagram
Hey @kimkardashian , so it's def not cool to use someone else's name and likeness when promoting knockoffs, as evidenced by your win against @missguided , but should it be ok to use your OWN name and likeness to promote them? Lol. Funny how those SS17 @emiliopucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with @carolinalemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest!
A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)
This was not the first time, Kim has got into a similar controversy. Earlier this year, she won a $2.7m lawsuit against fashion retailer Missguided USA. Kim had apparently posted a pic of hers in a golden dress and a few hours later, Missguided a pic of a similar dress captioning it as, 'The devil works hard but Missguided works harder.' However, Kim turned the tables here and it was Missguided that had to pay her back. However, with sunglasses rip-off, it seems Kim is in trouble again.
View this post on Instagram
DROP 2: @kimkardashian capsule was created with a combination of aesthetics in mind. // These two new designs are also on-trend for summer: with jolts of neon or metallic finishes, they're the perfect add-on for beach-going and sun-seeking wardrobes.
A post shared by CAROLINA LEMKE (@carolinalemkeberlin)
Well as far as her collaboration is concerned, there are a few exciting shades that come in different shapes and colours. What do you think? Did her sunglasses seem copied? Let us know that in the comment section.
View this post on Instagram
@kimkardashian Drop 2 is available now🕶🔥// Gemini💘 A big shield shape comes in matte black, matte gold, matte neon pink & matte neon green. Sand 🕶 a miniature oval vibe comes in shiny black, shiny silver, shiny light gold, matte metallic purple.
A post shared by CAROLINA LEMKE (@carolinalemkeberlin)