Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Glittering Ivory Badla Sari Is Absolutely What We Want To Own

It was just a day ago, when Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honoured with an award for her humanitarian work with UNICEF. And now, the actress was honoured with another award at the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival for her contribution to cinema. At the event, Priyanka made a glamourous appearance in an ivory badla sari, which made heads turn. It was a lovely and wedding-perfect sari. So, let us take a close look at her stunning sari and decode it.

Held at the famous Jemaa el Fna Square, Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the event in a dazzling ivory badla sari, which was designed by ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her sparkling sari was accentuated by exquisite hand-embroidered mukaish work and silver sequins, which formed a geometric jaali. Styled by Ami Patel, her sari was highlighted by floral gold zardozi border. The actress draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a strapless bralette. Priyanka upped her look with a gold-toned magnificent choker neckpiece and rings.

On the makeup front, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Minimal base marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, subtle eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and cherry lip tint elevated her look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas pulled back her messy tresses into a romantic hairdo, which we so liked.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas