Onam 2019: No, Not Multi-hued, Instead Wear Single-hued Saris For This Onam
Devika Tripathi

What better than draping a sari on the auspicious occasion of Onam? Well, nothing can make us feel more festive than an impeccably-draped sari. However, for Onam 2019 you can make a statement by ditching those regular exquisitely-patterned or multi-hued saris. In other words, you can wear a monochromatic sari with matching blouses. Well, if you choose a good fabric, these saris can leave more impact. However, your jewellery and makeup game can differ with each hue. So, we have decoded five plain-hued sari looks for you, so that you can make your festive occasion more special.

A Red Or Maroon Sari

An understated and plain red or maroon sari can not only make you look festive but also help you stand apart. So, be it any fabric such as georgette, silk, and linen etc.., a deep red sari with a matching blouse should be there in your festive wardrobe. As for the makeup with a red sari, you can choose smoky kohl for dramatic effect. However, if your eye makeup is heavy, balance it with a muted-toned lip shade. You can also enhance your look with a bronzer. Depending on your hairstyle, you can either leave your long tresses loose or make a neat hairdo. Red is among the strongest colours and so make sure, your look radiates strength. And you can opt for subtle gold jewellery in order to up your look.

A Bright Yellow Sari

A canary yellow is the ultimate festive colour and this colour can make heads turn. Well, yellow is one of the most cheerful and attractive hues ever. So, a lightly-embroidered sari with a complementing plain yellow blouse can absolutely notch up your look. Depending on your skin tone and comfort level, you can select a pink or red lip shade as these shades will go the best with a yellow sari. However, you can opt for a coffee brown shade in case, you want to experiment a bit. As for the hairdo, you can put some red roses in your bun. Select diamond or silver jewellery, as it will offer a level of contrast.

An Ivory Or Silver Sari

Simple yet stunning, an ivory or silver sari can magically make you look like a diva. So, when opting for a white shade, either go for a silk sari or a chikankari sari. The beauty of an ivory or silver sari is that it can be worn on almost any occasion, so it is a good investment. The another plus point is that with a white sari, you can experiment with many lip shades and eye shadows. However, keep your makeup dewy in case you are planning on draping a plain silver or ivory sari. You can adorn your hairdo with mogra flowers. You can team your plain white sari with colourful gemstones or kundan polki set.

A Blue Sari

Blue is quite literally the warmest colour and a plain blue sari can make you look a class apart as it is hardly donned. When selecting a blue-coloured sari, you can go for any fabric right from chiffon to silk. With a blue sari, again your makeup should be dewy and such that it exudes dreamy vibes. So play with oodles of pink colour as far as the makeup is concerned. You can wear a loose ponytail or make a bun with bangs. Oxidised silver jewellery looks the best with a blue sari but gold jewellery set will also complement your blue sari.

A Green Sari

Other than maroon, green is also considered a regal colour. A green-hued sari is a treasure and can quite effortlessly give you an elegant look. Like ivory sari, try getting a chikankari green sari because that will make you look so different from the mainstream. So, if your eyes are on a green sari, keep your makeup look dewy and select a pink shade, contour your cheekbones, and go for smoky kohl. Since, green is among the most graceful hues, wrap up your look with a neat bun. You can experiment a lot with jewellery, when it comes to green sari. So, you can wear a gold jewellery set, a silver or diamond set, and even play with gemstones.

So, which sari hue are you going to pick for Onam 2019? Let us know that. Happy Onam, 2019!