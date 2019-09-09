P.V. Sindhu Flaunts Her Stylish Side At The World Championships Honor Event Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

The Indian badminton player, P.V. Sindhu has impressed us with not only her powerful game but also her amazing sartorial choices. Post winning the World Championships recently, an honor event was held in Mumbai for the badminton star. The event was graced by celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raj Babbar, and Laxmi Rai among others. For the event, she wore a beautiful combination of pastel pink and cream-coloured attire. Let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, P.V. Sindhu opted for a cut-sleeved V-shaped neckline cream gown, which was adorned with beautiful pink and blue dramatic florals. She also carried a cute golden heart-shaped clutch with her. The athlete ditched the accessories, which we thought was a smart choice as it would have looked too overwhelming. So, by not wearing accessories, she balanced the look. She left her side-parted tresses open and opted for a minimal base makeup that was marked by filled brows and pink lip shade. The badminton star was all-smiles, as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Talking again about her fashion game, P.V. Sindhu has been flaunting a number of awesome outfits on her Instagram feed. Take a look at her recent two outfits, which we totally loved.

For the latest photoshoot, the badminton player donned a casual yet sporty ash grey and seaweed green combination dress by Lovebirds. Her half-sleeved V-shaped neckline assymetric dress was accentuated by sharp pleats. The white sports shoes completed her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned double hoop earrings by Aquamarine jewellery. P.V. Sindhu pulled back her messy tresses into a low ponytail and rounded out her look with minimal make-up marked by kohled eyes and pink lip shade.

For the launch of designer Shriya Som's Fall Winter 19 collection 'Sanctuary', P.V. Sindhu graced the show as the showstopper in a fuchsia pink one-shoulder attire. The outfit consisted of an unapologetically ruffled crop top, which she paired with matching long skirt. The flared skirt was accentuated by embellished white detailing. She enhanced her beautiful look with silver-toned drop earrings. She left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and went for a neutral base makeup marked by filled brows, kohled eyes and light pink lip shade.

So, which look of P.V. Sindhu's did you like the most? Make your choices in the comment section.