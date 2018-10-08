PV Sindhu's Impressive Attire Proves That She Is A Fashion Icon In Her Own Right

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the ace badminton player PV Sindhu too attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The illustrious sports personality elaborated on the sacrifices her parents made, her rivalry with Saina Nehwal, and also shared her thoughts on her mentor and coach, Pullela Gopichand. In addition, we were also impressed with her fashion statement at the event.

PV Sindhu looked as glam as any Hindi film industry diva. She wore a smart western attire and wowed us with her fashion sensibilities. She wore an ensemble by Kshiti Jalori and looked absolutely elegant. Her attire was notched up by modern details but very much celebrated the traditional fabrics. It was a perfect formal number, which was accentuated by radiant golden hue.

It was definitely one of the most outstanding outfits that we had seen in the past couple of weeks. The ensemble consisted of a bateau-neckline dress, which was structured and was updated with a shiny coating. The Padma Shri recipient, Sindhu paired her dress with a crisp jacket of the same hue. Her jacket was textured and crafted out of Benarasi silk fabric. Her jacket was detailed with intricate white-hued fabrics and promoted the lost textile heritage of the country. The quarter-sleeved jacket cloaked her dress, which she paired with shiny golden-coloured heels from Truffle Collection.

She wore a statement ring, which came from the label Anomaly by Anam. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and her side-swept hairdo rounded off her look.

We thought PV Sindhu looked impressive. Don't you think she has making of a fashion icon too? Let us know in the comment section.