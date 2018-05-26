Subscribe to Boldsky
Not Just Into Sports! Saina Nehwal Proved That She Is A Fashion Icon Too!

By Devika
Saina Nehwal badminton

Ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal, who is mostly seen donning athleisure outfits and elaborate traditional attires, was like a whiff of fresh air. While the pre-production work on her biopic is in full swing, Saina seemed relaxed and at home.

Standing on a balcony against the backdrop of the urban city marked by skyscrapers, Saina looked focused yet a bit in a contemplative mood. She was a vision to behold and proved that style statements can be made by sports icons too. Dressed in the perfect summer dress, the Padma Bhushan and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, Saina just gave us some believable wardrobe goals.

Her choker-neck dress was dipped in white shade and accentuated by pink flower petals and green leaves. Featuring a subtle slit on the front, the lady looked so pretty and we couldn't take our eyes off her.

Moreover, it becomes more interesting when a sports personality wears something non-sporty, as we all are so used to seeing them in sportswear. Well, but obviously!
So, Saina pulled off a simple avatar with a lot of confidence. She wore minimal makeup and enhanced her look with a ponytail. She accessorized her dress with delicate earrings.

Saina Nehwal, for sure, stunned us in her floral dress. This dress can transform any girl into a Disney princess. What do you think about Saina's attire? Let us know your answers in the comments section.

    Saturday, May 26, 2018, 17:32 [IST]
