Miley Cyrus Gives Her Classic Dress A Street-style Touch; All Details Inside Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Edgy, risqué, and certainly unconventional is what would come to anyone's mind when talking about singer, Miley Cyrus. The actress and singer recently slayed it at VMAs in a Thierry Mugler dress, which was black-hued, embellished, and absolutely sheer. About a week later, Miley Cyrus gave us another awesome fashion moment but only this time her dress is inspired by the classics. However, with her jewellery, she gave the classic little black dress look a street-style touch.

She wore a little black dress, which was from Gucci. It was a short black dress that the singer wore for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge show. Her dress featured a round-neckline and half-sleeves. It was a figure-flattering dress with sparkling embellished details. Miley's dress was certainly eye-catching and while it seemed like a simple dress, it made for a perfect jaw-dropping party-wear number. However, apart from the diva's dress, her jewellery was also what truly impressed us.

Courtesy: Vijat M

Miley Cyrus upped the sassy factor with her dramatic jewellery that definitely made a strong case for rebel fashion. Her silver chain-style bracelets, spiky danglers, and a couple of chic rings added to the non-conformist effect. She also wore a jewelled-toned belt that accentuated her dress look. Her jewellery for the special show was sourced from Loree Rodkin. Her makeup was bold too with a matte red lip shade, heavy winged eyeliner, and black nail lacquer. The cheekbones were contoured and the short golden tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about this look of Miley Cyrus? Let us know that.

Cover Image Courtesy: BBC Radio 1