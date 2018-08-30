Meghan Markle's Tuxedo Minidress Brings Alive The Hollywood Glamour To The Royal Dressing Game

Meghan Markle's dressing game is only getting stronger with time. The former actress and now the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has seemed to have cracked a code for keeping alive the Hollywood glamour while sticking to the royal dressing game too. She is balancing the two different worlds and she is doing it like a piece of cake.

So, this thought came, after we saw her in the dress that she donned recently. It was a date night with her husband Prince Harry and Meghan was dressed to kill in a $595 black tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles. The occasion was Hamilton Gala- a fundraising event for Harry's charity, and it took place at Victoria Palace Theatre. And Meghan's dress certainly befitted the noble occasion.

It was a formal dress, which was tailored to perfection. Her dress was a sharp departure from the typical flared, ruffled, and florals. Meghan's attire was chic and radiated the spirit of modern-day ladies, who call the shots. Her full-sleeved dress was enhanced by a razor-edged V-neck and an overlapping feature. It was a figure-flattering dress and Meghan paired it with pointed navy blue pumps, which perfectly complemented her attire.

She looked radiant and her makeup was meticulously done. She tied her hair into an impeccable bun and her gold earrings completed her look.

So, with this look of hers, Meghan definitely brought her individuality to the royal fashion, and we absolutely loved it. How about you?