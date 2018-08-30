Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Meghan Markle's Tuxedo Minidress Brings Alive The Hollywood Glamour To The Royal Dressing Game

By
Meghan Markle fashion
meghan_markle

Meghan Markle's dressing game is only getting stronger with time. The former actress and now the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has seemed to have cracked a code for keeping alive the Hollywood glamour while sticking to the royal dressing game too. She is balancing the two different worlds and she is doing it like a piece of cake.

Meghan Markle style
meghan_markle

So, this thought came, after we saw her in the dress that she donned recently. It was a date night with her husband Prince Harry and Meghan was dressed to kill in a $595 black tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles. The occasion was Hamilton Gala- a fundraising event for Harry's charity, and it took place at Victoria Palace Theatre. And Meghan's dress certainly befitted the noble occasion.

Meghan Markle dresses
meghan_markle

It was a formal dress, which was tailored to perfection. Her dress was a sharp departure from the typical flared, ruffled, and florals. Meghan's attire was chic and radiated the spirit of modern-day ladies, who call the shots. Her full-sleeved dress was enhanced by a razor-edged V-neck and an overlapping feature. It was a figure-flattering dress and Meghan paired it with pointed navy blue pumps, which perfectly complemented her attire.

She looked radiant and her makeup was meticulously done. She tied her hair into an impeccable bun and her gold earrings completed her look.

Meghan Markle latest fashion
meghan_markle

So, with this look of hers, Meghan definitely brought her individuality to the royal fashion, and we absolutely loved it. How about you?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue