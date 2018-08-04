Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: Why Her Trendsetting Outfits Matter?

Meghan Markle's fashion journey is nothing short of a fairytale. Hers is a journey from ripped jeans to polished bateau neckline. Once the classic glam girl of Hollywood, Meghan is now the epitome of elegance and sophisticated taste, when it comes to fashion. Well, this 180 degrees transformation in style must have been so hard for her. And sometimes, we wonder how tough it is to always dress up to meet the royal requirements.

Yes, fancy hats, gloves, and no revealing attires constitute royal dress codes. And being an outsider, Meghan like others, must have not have given too much of heed to any of these dictats before. And now, she has to stick to these rules. She must have broken one rule by wearing an off-shoulder dress, but Meghan has infused glamour into royal and has brought individuality into her dress sense.

The Duchess of Sussex has introduced power-dressing and relatability factor into the royal fashion. For instance, her wedding gown was not only elegant but there was something so natural, believable, and soothing about it. She really captured the spirit of modern-day princess through that iconic attire.

Her attire choices have become not only the talk of the internet but have also set trends. Yes, Meghan Markle has beckoned us to take royal fashion more seriously. In fact, the 'Suits' actor's fashion has become more distinctive after entering the royal world. Before that, sure we loved her fashion sense, but we couldn't term it as, 'something too different'.

Today, Meghan's fashion can be described as 'contemporary classic'. She has introduced us again to Coco Chanel's sailors-neckline-inspired trend. She has given timeless floral dress, a modern turn, and she has played with stripes- a style that can never go out of vogue. And not only that, she has made colours like olive green, which are not commonly worn, very popular.

Unlike Kate Middleton, her dresses also have a bit of old Hollywood touch. Yes, her this year's Wimbledon striped shirt and high-waist midi skirt and the black off-shoulder short dress teamed with a straw hat, very much mirrored the fashion sensibilities of the 50's fashion. And this is just a beginning, we are expecting a lot more trends that Meghan will promote.

On her birthday, we celebrate Meghan Markle as a style icon with authentic fashion sense and the lady, who brought power and glamour into royal attires. Her dressing game matters to women all over the world, as her outfits carry a lot of substance. Here are some of her fashion moments post and pre becoming the Duchess of Sussex.