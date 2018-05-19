Wow! You Must See How Divine Meghan Markle Looks In Her Wedding Gown

PC: yessinta.winarto

From Ralph & Russo to Alexander McQueen, Meghan Markle's wedding gown speculations have been killing the internet. But she is not wearing any of those designers that we all thought she will sport at the most important day of her life.

In fact, the 'Suits' actress is a vision in her pristine white custom wedding gown by Givenchy. Designed by Clare Waight Keller, her ivory silk attire is simply elegant and we can't stop looking at Meghan as she is walking down the aisle with Prince Charles, her now father-in-law.

Her beautiful yet understated attire perfectly blends modern with traditional and she definitely looks like a people's princess now.

Featuring a shoulder-framing bateau neckline and an A-line silhouette, Meghan's outfit is tailored to perfection. Unlike a heavy wedding gown, this fabulous attire is all things relaxed and timeless. Clare has given a tulip shape to the attire, the flower that symbolizes perfect love. Isn't it is so heart-warming a thought?

PC: beauty_prettyandp olished

Her 16.5 - foot silk tulle veil is particularly special and attractive as it was hand embroidered. The veil represents a characteristic flora from each Commonwealth country. And Meghan additionally also asked the designer to include her two favourite flowers- wintersweet and California poppy in the veil.

The diva's tiara is none other than the Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara with a brooch occupying the central position.

PC: clorebek ah

Her beau Prince Harry is also dressed to the nines in the traditional Blues and Royals military uniform. We oh-so love the way he the way he is looking at Meghan, completely smitten.

We are head over heels in love with Meghan's wedding gown. It is so classy, dreamy, and yet traditional at the same time. Isn't she looking divine? Let us know your views in the comments section.