Meghan Markle Continues Her Love Affair With Bateau Neckline Outfits

Meghan Markle did 'not' break any royal protocal, instead she brought back the long-lost classic tradition that the royal ladies followed back in the 1960s. Yes, the Duchess of Sussex, again wore a bateau neckline dress at the christening ceremony of her nephew, Prince Louis.

She just wore an olive-hued Ralph Lauren midi dress that featured her signature neckline that ran straight from her one shoulder to another. Her quarter-sleeved dress was crisp and on the point and she teamed it with green suede pumps and a sophisticated and minimal matching hat by Stephen Jones.

Yes, it is indeed true that Meghan has been repeatedly wearing the bateau dresses and making us wonder that what's going on with her. Ever since her iconic Givenchy wedding gown, the former actress has been mostly noticed in this bateau or Sabrina neckline dresses.

Last week, she was dressed in a vibrant yellow Brandon Maxwell dress with a subtle boat neck. Before that, she wore a pale pink number by Prada to a ceremony.

Though she looks stunning in these dresses and we are not complaining but why is she sticking to only this trend? We are as curious as you her.

Is it because this neckline is a personal favourite or is it that she is trying to make a point? Because, she also wore this Sabrina neckline outfits even before her wedding. One that we fondly remember was her checkered Theory jacket.

On turning back the pages of history, we learnt that boat necks were first designed by legendary designer Coco Chanel and she crafted it for sailors. Even artists like Picasso have been photographed wearing it. But later, with Audrey Hepburn, bateau neck outfits became popular among women too.

And it is quite a well-known fact that Meghan channels the style statements of Audrey Hepburn. So, we think that her reason for wearing is not particularly about making a point.

However, whatever her reasons might be, we certainly know that Meghan Markle has quite single-handedly shot up the sale of these Sabrina dresses.

We love the boat-neck dresses not because of their simplicity but also these attires symbolise the modern sexiness. These bateau outfits are not very revealing, so they can be worn by even shy women.

Apart from her olive-green Ralph Lauren dress, also interesting was the fact she carried gloves with her. She sported this accessory for the first time after becoming a part of the royal family. Actually, the Queen always wear gloves and shakes her hand with common public. So, we believe it is a royal protocal. And Meghan with this new addition tick marked another royal dressing rule.

Keep on inspiring us Meghan Markle and coming up with new trends.