Floral In Monsoons? Allow Meghan Markle To Clear Your Doubts

When in doubt, wear floral! Yes, these nature-inspired outfits can be sported at any given occasion and have the least chances of turning into a fashion disaster. Like denims or classic white shirts, these floral-printed designs have been popular since time immemorial. And the best part is that floral designs look prettiest of all. Hence, the fashion designers have not ditched florals completely, even when these patterns started to get boring.

Floral designs are still trending in a big way and the latest celebrity who solidified this point was none other than the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Yes, the diva turned into a royal figure seemed so comfy and graceful, as she donned a floral dress at Prince Harry's cousin, Celia McCorquodale's wedding.

Meghan wore an Oscar de la Renta floor-length, wrap dress that was all things breezy and cool. We loved the blue hued meticulously done floral designs on her pristine white attire. She looked effortlessly charming in the collared dress and made everyone believe that something blue and light can also be worn for royal weddings. Her bun was messy and she wore a dainty white headpiece and the same pencil heels that she wore at her reception.

However, it was not just Meghan who wore florals. Lady Kitty Spencer, who is a Dolce & Gabbana model and Princess Diana's niece, also sported a floral dress. She looked just stunning in a red and white Dolce & Gabbana floral gown. Her flowy dress with balloon sleeves featured enormous flowers and green leaves on the white background. She rounded off her look with a burgundy Philip Treacy hat and Bulgari jewellery.

Well, both the royal ladies looked nothing short of spectacular and just when we thought of florals getting a bit out of vogue, they changed our perception. So, once again, we are in a mood of wearing something flowery and making our monsoon blues a springy affair.

