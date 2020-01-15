Meghan Markle Steps Down As A Senior Royal Member But Sometimes Her Fashion Reflected Departure Too

ENGLISH

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an official statement on their official Instagram account about stepping back as the 'senior' members of the Royal Family and working to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. Post the statement, the tabloids and media came up with a lot of ongoing speculative stories. However, the Queen also issued a statement, which was supportive of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision. Of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement comes as a surprise and there could be some strong reasons for such a decision but somewhere, even if we put it in a fashion perspective, a number of times Meghan Markle's fashion reflected her departure from the strict royal codes.

    Meghan's fashion as the Duchess of Sussex was pretty real and relatable. It wasn't all about statement hats and structured dresses. Sometimes, we saw Meghan Markle in everyday wear too. For instance, for one of the royal visits in Cape Town, Meghan's style was casual and chic. She wore a simple white shirt and teamed it with a denim jacket and dark-hued denims. Similarly, she paired a summery white top with dark blue denims for one of the events in Cape Town. So, you see, Meghan kept it individualistic even as a senior royal member.

    She also gave us a surprise at the Wimbledon matches and in terms of fashion, stood in contrast with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Her outfit included a black-hued spaghetti top and blue denims. However, to give it a whiff of formal touch, she wore a blazer and hat. Similarly, for the US Open, Meghan graced the match in a very stylish denim dress, which didn't look very royal. On one of the occasions, she even donned a black jumpsuit for behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot of her guest-edited issue of British Vogue. Well, it wasn't as if Meghan Markle didn't follow the royal dress code, she did, but sometimes, she also allowed her sensibilities do the talking. We appreciate Meghan Markle for being herself fashion wise.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
