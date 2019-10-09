Meghan Markle's Royal Fashion May Not Always Be So Royal But Definitely Real Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Meghan Markle is not the royal, who always follows the royal dress protocol. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex has her individualistic fashion sense. Over a past couple of weeks, Meghan has shown us how her fashion is so different from other royal figures. She prefers sustainable to structured and denims to diamonds. On her Royal Tour To Africa, Meghan wore ensembles that were flowy and instantly found relatability. Well, there is a sense of empathy she creates with her easy-going outfits. So, let's talk about Meghan Markle's recent fashion and why it is important.

A few weeks ago, Meghan stunned us as she walked with Prince Harry. She wore a denim jacket, a white shirt, and denims. The point is that not only her outfit was a brief departure from the royal dressing rules but it was also something that we found so real. She looked like a royal figure, who wants to blend rather than stand apart from the crowd. She went to the Auwal Mosque on Heritage Day with her husband and she again transformed. Meghan wore a long olive dress that was every inch conservative but the most noteworthy point about her attire was her white headscarf. With this look of hers, she reminded us of Princess Diana. From denim jacket to headscarf look, you see how effortlessly Meghan Markle conveys a lot with her outfit choices.

Her fashionable ensembles are a proof that she is more substance than gloss. She actually doesn't seem to carry a lot of royal baggage, when it comes to her outfits. Come to think of it, if you wouldn't know about Meghan Markle, she might even come across as a regular tourist. She wears low priced dresses and even repeats her outfits just like Kate Middleton. So, one of the occasions, she wore a dress priced as low as 69 pounds and it came from a fair trade company, Mayamiko. Similarly, Meghan also repeated the striped maxi dress by Martin Grant. She had previously donned this dress last year during the Royal Tour in Australia. Flowy and trendy, this attire of hers was so unlike what a quintessential royal figure would wear but Meghan has her own royal fashion language.

What we like about her dress game is that she doesn't stick to restrictive norms and doesn't fall into the loophole of looking drop-dead stunning all the time. Her fashion is as fresh and natural as hers.