Meghan Markle Wore A £69 Dress And She Also Repeats Her Dresses Like Kate Middleton

    Meghan Markle has had quite a journey, so far. She was the actress in a popular TV show called Suits and now she is the Duchess of Sussex. However, apart from the transition from diva to blue blood, her fashion wardrobe changed too. Yes, now certainly with her new title, she has to follow the royal protocols. But here's a thing about Meghan Markle, while she follows royal dress code, her fashion resonates with the common people. You can very well imagine yourself slipping into one of the dresses that she wears. Her fashion is fuss-free and soothing.

    Recently the Duchess of Sussex surprised us with a dress that seemed so mood-lifting. She is currently on a 10-day royal tour of Africa with her husband, Prince Harry and she looked pretty. But more than looking pretty, she wore a printed black and white dress that retails for only £69 but now her dress is sold out. You only imagine royal figures in McQueen's and Givenchy's of the world but here was the Duchess of Sussex, who was dressed to impress in a Dalitso dress, which came from fair-trade company, Mayamiko for the special occasion. Her wrap dress was sourced and made in Malawi and she paired her look with favourite black espadrille wedges by Castañer. Her wedges were for just $120.

    Meghan Markle's dress was free from frills and fancies and yes, we could totally relate to her style sense. The sleek ponytail and minimal makeup made her look so one of us. Well, she not only wears easy-going outfits but Meghan also repeats her clothes like Kate Middleton. The former Suits star re-wore a shirt dress by Veronica Beard. Splashed in a blue hue, her dress was belted and last time, she wore this dress on her royal tour of the Pacific. She repeated her Castañer black wedges too, which she paired with her Mayamiko dress.

    So, there are fashion lessons to be learnt from Meghan Markle - promote sustainable fashion and repeat your outfits. So, what do you think about her dresses? Let us know that in the comment section.

    All Photos Credit: Instagram

