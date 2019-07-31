Meghan Markle's Organic Shawl Is Made In Indian Factory Where Workers Are Paid 37 Pence An Hour Pulse oi-Devika Tripathi

Meghan Markle has been grabbing the headlines these days. First it was for her British Vogue 'Forces For Change' cover, which had similarities to the cover of the book called, 'The Game Changers'. Both the magazine and the book cover feature black and white images of women at the top. The Duchess of Sussex guest edited the magazine and moreover, she has even contributed an essay to the book a few years ago. Post her magazine controversy, Meghan was again in the limelight as she brought out the issue of exploitation of labourers.

The former Suits actress was snapped with baby Archie in her arms. Her three-month-old son was seen wrapped in an organic shawl, which was made in Indian factory. This cotton shawl was sold by Malabar Bay - a Hong Kong based company, which specialises in baby products. Priced at £33 (more than 2700 Indian rupees), these shawls are produced by the workers, who earn as low as 37 pence per hour, as reported by MailOnline. As per the reports of MailOnline, this shawl was made in a factory in Bagru, a bucolic town near Jaipur and the workers there earn around 6000 rupees per month for 48 hours a week.

The sale of the particular Erawan Cotton Dohar has shot up after Meghan Markle and her son's picture. The brand might thrive on such celebrity-spotted products but the same couldn't be said about the workers. As per the reports, whilst the no-child labour policy, and cleanliness and management condition of workers here are better than other similar factories in India but the wage scale is barely enough to meet their necessities.