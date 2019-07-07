ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meghan Markle’s Latest Look Seems Like A Brief Departure From The Royal Protocol

    By
    |
    Meghan Markle Fashion

    There wasn't anything particularly fancy about Meghan Markle's latest attire. Her outfit was pretty understated and unassuming. She was out there to cheer her close friend, Serena Williams at Wimbledon and Meghan was a lot dressed down. There was something so relaxed and laid-back about her style. She wore a humble hat too. Her whole look seemed like a brief departure from the royal protocols. Well, the Duchess of Sussex needs her obligatory-free fashion time too.

    Her attire was something that we could have absolutely donned too. So, she sported a pretty fuss-free black spaghetti top and paired it with high-rise Harriet jean from the label, Outland Denim. Meghan totally wore a subtly-striped ivory blazer, which gave her look a whiff of formal touch. She sported black pencil heels, which complemented her attire. The make-up was natural and moreover, her slightly carefree bun was something refreshing too.

    Meghan Markle News

    However, her delicate gold "A" necklace was special as it symbolized a tribute to her son, Archie. Now that was sweet! Meghan Markle proved that she is a people's princess with this ensemble of hers. So, how did you find this outfit of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More MEGHAN MARKLE News

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 21:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue