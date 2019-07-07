Meghan Markle’s Latest Look Seems Like A Brief Departure From The Royal Protocol Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

There wasn't anything particularly fancy about Meghan Markle's latest attire. Her outfit was pretty understated and unassuming. She was out there to cheer her close friend, Serena Williams at Wimbledon and Meghan was a lot dressed down. There was something so relaxed and laid-back about her style. She wore a humble hat too. Her whole look seemed like a brief departure from the royal protocols. Well, the Duchess of Sussex needs her obligatory-free fashion time too.

Her attire was something that we could have absolutely donned too. So, she sported a pretty fuss-free black spaghetti top and paired it with high-rise Harriet jean from the label, Outland Denim. Meghan totally wore a subtly-striped ivory blazer, which gave her look a whiff of formal touch. She sported black pencil heels, which complemented her attire. The make-up was natural and moreover, her slightly carefree bun was something refreshing too.

However, her delicate gold "A" necklace was special as it symbolized a tribute to her son, Archie. Now that was sweet! Meghan Markle proved that she is a people's princess with this ensemble of hers. So, how did you find this outfit of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.