ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 Dates Are Out; Know More About Your Favourite Fashion Week

    By
    |

    The special week of high-octane style and glamour, Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 (LFW W/F 2019) is all set to take place in the fashion capital, Mumbai from August 21 to 25. Apart from the usual fashion roundup, the fashion week will focus on sustainability, innovation, and circular design challenge.

    Speaking about sustainability in fashion, designer Amit Aggarwal, who just presented his collection at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week 2019 said, "We live in a world where a product's life cycle can be extended through responsible design ethics. Sustainability is a process and has to be a part of you before you implement it into a collection."

    The LFW W/F 2019 will take place at St.Regis in Mumbai and while the schedule hasn't been announced as yet but we know the six Gen Next designers including Sahib Bhatia, Ankita Srivastava, Akanksha Aggarwal, Gaurav, Manjushree Saikia, Stanzin Palmo, who are going to show their collections on such an important ramp.

    Well, we all are so excited about LFW W/F 2019 as it brings the best in fashion. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Lakmé is expected to be the finale showstopper. We'll bring to you more updates about Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Stay tuned!

    More LAKME News

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue