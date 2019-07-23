India Couture Week 2019: Kiara Advani Gives Us A Jaw-dropping Moment With Her Red Lehenga! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dressed in scintillating red, Kiara Advani closed the opening show of Amit Aggarwal at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, presented by Hindustan Times. The actress looked gorgeous in her ensemble, which was accentuated by the designer's signature design elements. Well, with this dazzling show, Amit Aggarwal forayed into the bridal outfits sector and with Kiara as a showstopper, he brought in a fresh perspective to the modern wedding attires.

Kiara Advani wore a lehenga, which came from the designer's 'Lumen' collection. The collection was about a delicate balance of light and energy and Kiara's gorgeous ensemble definitely radiated the iridescent light and fluidity effect. Marked by sharp sartorial cuts, her lehenga featured a plunging neckline blouse and voluminous skirt. Kiara Advani's lehenga was notched up by hand-made, three-dimensional embroideries at different angles. The designer used exquisite textile, which came from Taani and the intricate motifs on her lehenga made the attire a visual delight.

The applique pallu-like drape added an interesting dimension and the light metallic dupatta completed her attire. The Kabir Singh actress paired her red attire with a statement emerald, diamond, and gemstones neckpiece by Narayan Jewellers. The makeup was nude-toned and light with a natural pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The puffed wavy hairdo added to the wet and fluid look. Kiara Advani looked like a dream and we are pretty sure, this lehenga is going to be one of the favourites among modern Indian bride. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.