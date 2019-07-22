Just In
From Amit Aggarwal To Tarun Tahiliani: What Can We Expect From The Designers At The FDCI ICW 2019?
Fashion's most opulent extravaganza, India Couture Week 2019 (July 22 to 28) presented by FDCI and Hindustan Times, is back and this time, Amit Aggarwal would be opening the show. However, the dazzling week would also have some of the country's most prominent designers presenting their collection. But what would be their collections about and what fresh perspectives would the designers bring? Let's find out who the designers are and about their collections.
Amit Aggarwal
Couturier Amit Aggarwal will open the day one of the upcoming India Couture Week 2019. Titled 'Lumen- The Light Of A Human', Amit's collection is inspired by the magnificence of light and energy that flows through the greatest designs in nature and the human body. The inspiration for his first bridal couture collection also comes from the designer's virtual reality experience at the Saatchi Gallery in London. The designer seems to have incorporated hand-embroidered details of the human and plant anatomy in his designs for this collection. Also, his Instagram feed shows that he has used some vivid hues such as green, purple, and red, and given the designer's bent towards futuristic designs, we might see bridal outfits in a fresh light.
Falguni & Shane Peacock
Last year, Falguni & Shane Peacock impressed us with feathered ensembles but this time, while they have promised to deliver high octane glamour, their inspiration comes from their travel to Jaipur. So, yes we expect a lot of grandeur and opulence in their outfits. The motifs have been inspired by the forts and palaces of Jaipur and while there are a lot of Indian elements to their ensembles, their outfits have a whiff of French glamour too. The sound of this blend only makes it interesting. Well, we are looking forward to the combination of reality and fantasy.
Gaurav Gupta
Gaurav Gupta's collection would be a tribute to his 15 years in the industry. His brand's Couture'19 collection aims to explore infinity. The collection is described as contemporary, innovative, and playful at the same time. Going by the theme of the collection, we feel there will be plenty in store for the prospective brides, who are willing to break the rules. Abstract, layered, whimsical, and ruffled, we are pretty interested to see how Gaurav Gupta will surprise us this time.
Pankaj & Nidhi
Designer duo, Pankaj & Nidhi will present their maiden couture collection, 'Mosaiq' and for their first couture collection, the designers have played with surface ornamentation, embroidery, and given traditional appliqué a brand new perspective. They have used mirror-work, crystal embellishment, lattice, and quilting in their outfits. We all saw some level of sheer and iridescent hues to their ensembles.
Rahul Mishra
Rahul Mishra was born in a small village of Malhausi in Uttar Pradesh and he has travelled extensively and shown his collection at international events like Paris Fashion Week. However, the designer has drawn some striking similarities between his village Malhausi and Monaco and his collection called, 'From Malhousie to Monaco' is about those similarities. For us, Malhausi and Monaco are like two contrasting sensibilities and which makes us more fascinated as to what would be the similarities between the two cities. The collection will have short dresses and bridal lehenga with 3D appliqué work. We are every inch interested.
Reynu Taandon
Reynu Taandon's collection, 'The Savannah Saga' is expected to be magical and a bejeweled experience, which will be provided by Archana Aggarwal. The hues in her bridal outfits would be soft and easy on the hues and seems like designer has incorporated a lot of embellishments and organza details into her ensembles. Well, that sounds mysterious enough but we wouldn't have to wait for long to see the collection.
Shymal & Bhumika
An elegant and sophisticated cosmopolitan woman, who is at ease with her herself but wants a strong Indian element in her ensembles is what Shymal & Bhumika's bride would be. Their collection took inspiration from 'Renaissance' and the period's art-inspired motifs and hues would be seen in their ensembles. The unique blend of western sensibilities and Indian craftsmanship is what we would be expecting and are excited about.
Sulakshana Monga
Sulakshana Monga would be presenting her collection, 'The Cultural Cascade' at the India Couture Week. Fascinated by Varanasi's architectural aura, its hues, arts, literature, and music, the designer would be incorporating these elements in her outfits. Colours such as red, orange, and yellow along with floral details would be dominant aspects about her collection.
Suneet Varma
Couturier Suneet Varma would be presenting his collection, 'Amara' at the fashion week. His collection would be aimed at showcasing the sensual side of the woman. So be her, the enchanting seductress in Kamasutra or the ballerina in Swan Lake, the collection would be her story. Meticulously-placed embellishments, drapes, and a beautiful symphony of revealing and concealing would form a part of his collection.
Tarun Tahiliani
Light, gossamer outfits, together with jewel tones is what modern Indian brides prefer according to Tarun Tahiliani and the couturier would bring alive his collection, 'Bloom' with all the above elements. Presented by Swarovski, Tahiliani's collection is expected to have jewel tones, crystal embellishments, and floral motifs, and of course the pastel hues would accentuate his ensembles.