India Couture Week 2018: Kiara Advani’s Lehenga Is Perfect For Monsoon Weddings

Kiara Advani India Couture Week 2018

Lust Stories star Kiara Advani was the showstopper for the designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika and she literally had us falling head over heels in love with her. She looked magnificent in her green-coloured separates. Her attire came from the collection, 'Muse of Mirrors', which took a departure from embellishments.

India Couture Week 2018

Kiara's seafoam lehenga was a perfect entry in the wedding market and was particularly meant for contemporary women, who prefer light ensembles. There was something very whimsy about her outfit, which featured a cropped blouse with sheer layered sleeves. The blouse was accentuated by shimmery details and sharp laser cuts.

India Couture Week 2018

Her complementing skirt was belted and adorned with elaborate floral accents. It was a voluminous and structured skirt. Well, her lehenga was a celebration of fabrics, classic embroidery, and zardozi. With this lehenga and also other attires, the designer duo proved that weddings today are not about glitter and crystals.

She accessorised her look with a gold kundan choker from RK Jewellers. Her makeup was fresh and highlighted by pink lip shade and middle-parted hairdo.

Kiara Advani fashion

They stepped up their designing game and gave many modern women a collection that stresses on subtlety and sophistication.

We are much wowed by Kiara Advani as well. Are you too?

Kiara Advani India Couture Week 2018
    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 0:20 [IST]
