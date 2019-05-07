ENGLISH

    Lady Gaga’s Met Gala 2019 Story Was Dramatically Layered But Did She Nail The Theme?

    By
    |
    Lady Gaga Met Gala
    Neilson Barnard

    The theme was Susan Sontag's 1964 essay titled, 'Notes on "Camp", which meant that this year's Met Gala was about extravagance and artifice. It was about bringing out the unnatural but with a lot of naiveté. Lady Gaga had been prepping up quite ardently for the Met Gala 2019 but did she nail the theme? Let's find out.

    Lady Gaga Met Gala 2019
    Jamie McCarthy

    The singer and the actress, Lady Gaga walked down the red carpet in her voluminous fuchsia gown by Brandon Maxwell. It was an unapologetically dramatic gown with Bishop sleeves and a long train. The makeup was loud as well with a vibrant pink lip shade contrasted by spiky gold and black fake eye lashes. Her icy gold fringed bob hairdo was adorned with a larger-than-life bow, which matched with the hue of the gown.

    Lady Gaga Brandon Maxwell
    Instagram

    And you thought her attire story ends here! Well, no absolutely not. There were layers to her enormous ensemble. With the help of attendants, she took off her fuchsia gown and it was quite a revelation to find that she was hiding an off-shouldered black gown. Her black gown was detailed with a cinched waist and flared skirt. While the makeup remained the same, she also had her bow removed. Lady Gaga peeled down another layer and showed the discerning audience another brand new gown.

    Lady Gaga News
    Jamie McCarthy

    The third gown was a pink strapless column number, which was absolutely contemporary and structured. The gown had a whiff of corset bodice and it flattered her slender frame. Her 'Camp' story didn't end here. She took of her pink gown too and gave to us one of the most jaw-dropping Met Gala moments ever. She took off her pink column gown and sashayed on the red carpet in her black lingerie and fishnet stockings. She completed this look with pointed embellished black boots and gave a theatrical performance by pulling a small wagon of priceless champagne. Lady Gaga absolutely aced the theme. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
     

