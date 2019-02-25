Lady Gaga Aces The Audrey Hepburn Look And Wears A $30 Million Necklace Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

This was not for the first time that Lady Gaga channelled the look of legendary Hollywood diva. This was her second time and her fashion was inspired by Breakfast At Tiffany's look of Audrey Hepburn. Earlier, Lady Gaga had found inspiration in Marilyn Monroe. The singer and now an actress also, Lady Gaga won the Oscar award for the Best Original Song. She wore an Alexander Mcqueen number.

Lady Gaga came dressed in a classic black gown and surprised us with her minimal avatar. It was definitely a modern take on the iconic number and Lady Gaga looked impeccable. With this gown, she backed the contemporary classic trend and made Audrey's black gown unforgettable. It was a slender gown with a voluminous skirt. She didn't go with the trends but let her individuality shine as always.

However, it was not only black gown that spoke volumes, but it was also actually her $30 million necklace, which broke the internet. Lady Gaga accentuated her look with a Tiffany's 128 Karat yellow diamond necklace, which is said to have last been worn by none other than Audrey Hepburn at her 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' press conference tour in 1961. It was a statement piece and Lady Gaga teamed it with complementing sleek danglers. Her makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl with icy blue liner. However, it was her twisted and tight-rolled puffed platinum hairdo that gave her look a defining touch.

