ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lady Gaga Aces The Audrey Hepburn Look And Wears A $30 Million Necklace

    By
    |
    Lady Gaga Oscars
    Instagram

    This was not for the first time that Lady Gaga channelled the look of legendary Hollywood diva. This was her second time and her fashion was inspired by Breakfast At Tiffany's look of Audrey Hepburn. Earlier, Lady Gaga had found inspiration in Marilyn Monroe. The singer and now an actress also, Lady Gaga won the Oscar award for the Best Original Song. She wore an Alexander Mcqueen number.

    Lady Gaga Necklace
    Instagram

    Lady Gaga came dressed in a classic black gown and surprised us with her minimal avatar. It was definitely a modern take on the iconic number and Lady Gaga looked impeccable. With this gown, she backed the contemporary classic trend and made Audrey's black gown unforgettable. It was a slender gown with a voluminous skirt. She didn't go with the trends but let her individuality shine as always.

    Lady Gaga Fashion
    Instagram

    However, it was not only black gown that spoke volumes, but it was also actually her $30 million necklace, which broke the internet. Lady Gaga accentuated her look with a Tiffany's 128 Karat yellow diamond necklace, which is said to have last been worn by none other than Audrey Hepburn at her 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' press conference tour in 1961. It was a statement piece and Lady Gaga teamed it with complementing sleek danglers. Her makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl with icy blue liner. However, it was her twisted and tight-rolled puffed platinum hairdo that gave her look a defining touch.

    So, what do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 13:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue