    Lady Gaga Inspires Stylishly With Her Embellished Gown At Grammys 2019

    By
    |
    Lady Gaga Grammys 2019
    Instagram

    Lady Gaga was one of the best-dressed at the 2019 Grammys and she won the award too for the Best Solo Performance. 'A Star Is Born' actress was dressed in a metallic gown and gave us a trending fashion goal of the year. Her look was more understated than the usual but there was a whiff of dramatic touch to her look.

    Lady Gaga Fashion
    Instagram

    The seasoned singer and actress opted for an embellished silver gown for the special event. Her attire of the night came from Celine by Hedi Silmane. It was an off-shouldered gown with sharp details and figure-flattering silhouette. The ruffled accents enhanced her ensemble, which was marked by a deep side slit. It was a meticulously sequinned number and Lady Gaga paired it with matching silver sandals.

    Lady Gaga A Star Is Born
    Instagram

    She accessorised her look with a diamond choker and complementing earrings, which went well with her outfit. Her makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted soft blonde tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Lady Gaga's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
