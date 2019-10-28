Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Channels Her Mother's Met Gala 2019 Look For Halloween Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster flaunted her Halloween costume, which was none other than the famous purple outfit that Kylie Jenner wore for this year's Met Gala. Kylie took to her Instagram to share the adorable moment with her followers and gave us an aww-worthy moment. Let's decode her daughter's look, who took the social media by storm with her attire. Also, let's talk about the costume that Kylie Jenner wore for Met Gala 2019.

So, talking about Kylie's Met Gala costume first, she wore a purple Versace gown that was maximalist. It was a strapless figure-hugging gown that was accentuated by purple sequins, mesh detailing, feathery skirt, and exaggerated feathered sleeves, which gave a bird-like effect. And Kylie Jenner also coloured her sleek tresses purple in order to slay the Met Gala 2019 theme. Now coming back to Stormi, she looked exactly like her mother. The gown was exactly the same and she wore a purple wig. She also carried a small embellished silver purse with her.

The post received more than 9 million likes on the social media and well, what do you think about Stormi Webster's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Instagram