ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Channels Her Mother's Met Gala 2019 Look For Halloween

    By
    |

    Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster flaunted her Halloween costume, which was none other than the famous purple outfit that Kylie Jenner wore for this year's Met Gala. Kylie took to her Instagram to share the adorable moment with her followers and gave us an aww-worthy moment. Let's decode her daughter's look, who took the social media by storm with her attire. Also, let's talk about the costume that Kylie Jenner wore for Met Gala 2019.

    So, talking about Kylie's Met Gala costume first, she wore a purple Versace gown that was maximalist. It was a strapless figure-hugging gown that was accentuated by purple sequins, mesh detailing, feathery skirt, and exaggerated feathered sleeves, which gave a bird-like effect. And Kylie Jenner also coloured her sleek tresses purple in order to slay the Met Gala 2019 theme. Now coming back to Stormi, she looked exactly like her mother. The gown was exactly the same and she wore a purple wig. She also carried a small embellished silver purse with her.

    View this post on Instagram

    My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!

    A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

    The post received more than 9 million likes on the social media and well, what do you think about Stormi Webster's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Photos Credit: Instagram

    More KYLIE JENNER News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue