Kylie Jenner Shares Her Pictures In Blue Leather Corset And Reveals How Her Shoot Was Actually Done

    It's been exactly four months since the lockdown and we've got to admit that quarantine life can get boring at times. However, from day one we have been doing work from home and from the past few weeks, the celebrities have also started their shoots but at home. From films' digital release to covershoots, they have slowly and steadily resumed their work by taking extra precautions.

    Recently, American model Kylie Jenner had an intimate photoshoot for Vogue Czechoslovakia at her own house by hanging white sheets in her backyard. Even the pictures were shot from her iPhone and as far her dress is concerned, she sported a custom blue leather corset and looked stunning. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Kylie Jenner was decked up in a custom blue leather corset, which was created by Balmain. Her corset featured sharp pleats and cross-detailed neck. Styled by Alba Melendo, she teamed her corset with black tights from Wolford while the matching long coat, added stylish quotient to her look.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade with lip liner spruced up her look. The makeup products came from her own brand Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie left her mid-parted long highlighted wavy tresses loose and looked gorgeous.

    Talking about her photoshoot, the model wrote, 'I loved creating this intimate shoot for @vogueczechoslovakia we hung sheets in my backyard to try and make a backdrop and shot it all on my iphone.'

    So, what do you think about this outfit and shoot of Kylie Jenner? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kylie Jenner and Vogue Czechoslovakia

    Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
