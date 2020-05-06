Kylie Jenner Shares Her Wardrobe Malfunction Experience In Black Gown From Met Gala 2018 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With grand events like Met Gala comes big responsibility not just for the hosts but also for the celebrities. After all, they are the ones who grace the red carpet with their dazzling fashionable outfits. The fear of wardrobe malfunction is always a huge fear till the end of the event.

Due to global lockdown (because of coronavirus pandemic) the Met Gala 2020 has been postponed and so many celebrities have been sharing memories from the past events. Recently, Kylie Jenner too took to her Instagram stories to share some of her favourite Met Gala looks. Talking about her 2018 outfit, where she was seen wearing a black gown, the star revealed that her ensemble got ripped as she was squeezing into it and then a zipper was attached to it. So, let us take a close look at her black gown and find how she managed her ensemble.

So, Kylie Jenner donned a strapless sweetheart-neckline black structured gown, which came from the label Alexander Wang. It was a body-hugging gown that featured thigh-high front slit while the floor-sweeping long trail added dramatic effect to her attire. Since, her gown got ripped a zipper was added to the either side of her upper body. The diva teamed it with black-hued net-fabric stockings, which featured the name of the designer Alexander Wang. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs, bangles, and wrist watch.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kylie slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte nudish-pink lip shade elevated her look. The star pulled back her sleek tresses into a low neat bun. The silver-hued cat-eye reflectors added stylish quotient.

Talking about her experience, Kylie wrote, 'Fun fact: this dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door'. Well, that's really impressive!

What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kylie Jenner