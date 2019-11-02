Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Kylie Jenner Mirrored The Looks Of Madhubala And Marilyn Monroe On Halloween Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kylie Jenner recreated the looks of famous icons, Madhubala and Marilyn Monroe respectively this Halloween. The two dressed up in striking outfits but we liked this diva's look better than the other. So, let's decode their looks and find out who looked better.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja mirrored the attire and look of Madhubala from her movie, Mughal-e-Azam. So, yes she was dressed up as Anarkali, who was chained. Her attire was custom-designed by Masaba Gupta. Her anarkali attire was splashed in metallic golden, sky blue, and deep red hues. The attire was also enhanced by brocade and mukaish elements. Sonam Kapoor upped her look with red brocade qawwali cap and a red veil. Her jewellery was elaborate and studded with rubies, diamonds, and other precious stones. The makeup was heavy with blood red lip shade but balanced with nude-toned eye makeup. The hairdo with subtle locks on her forehead upped her look. Her husband, Anand Ahuja was dressed as Salim and wore an intricately-done orange anharkha and golden pyjamis. The red sash, pearl neckpiece, and golden juttis completed his look. He also carried a sword with him.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner looked picture-perfect as Marilyn Monroe. Well, she looked exactly like the beauty legend. The entrepreneur wore a sparkling pink gown, which was metallic and strapless. Her attire also featured a bow belt and the diva wore a pair of velvet handgloves. Seated on a red box, Kylie accessoried her look with meticulously-done diamond jewellery that included bracelets and a statement diamond neckpiece. The makeup accentuated her Marilyn look. She notched up her look with contoured pink cheekbones, glossy red lip shade, a small black mole, and winged eyeliner with nude-toned eye shadow. The side-swept and slightly curled blonde tresses made her look exactly like Marilyn Monroe. For the halloween party, Kylie Jenner also dressed as a mermaid in her cropped blouse and green skirt.

So, according to us while Kylie Jenner looked more like the legend she mirrored, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attire had more detailing and that chain element was rather unique and must have been cumbersome too but Sonam Kapoor pulled it off. We liked both in their respective looks. But whose Halloween 2019 look did you find better?

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram and Kylie Jenner's Instagram