Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Fascinates With This Old School Patterned Outfit

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stunned us with a quirky avatar once again as she attended a book launch of Aladia Sisters by Khalid Mohamed. With her ensemble, she gave us very old-fashioned Parisian vibes and flaunted an attire and look that free-spirited intellects once donned. So, let's decode her ensemble, which absolutely caught our attention.

    So, Sonam wore a green-hued attire that was dipped in the dark shade of green and featured myriad patterns. It was a flowy ensemble with the bodice of her attire marked by bold stripes and the flared portion was accentuated by blue, red, and golden floral accents. It was a fascinating ensemble and with this attire, she gave us a break from the saris and dresses. Well, Sonam Kapoor always surprises us with her fashion game.

    She paired her ensemble with pumps, which went well with her attire. She kept her jewellery game light but those metallic hoop earrings were simply too striking and elevated her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. She tied a printed bandana, which rounded out her look and added to the unconventional avatar. We loved Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attire and look. What about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 17:37 [IST]
