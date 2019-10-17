Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gives Her White Sari A Modern Twist Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The fashion queen of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja experiments a lot with her looks and ensembles. The Zoya Factor actress gives a twist to most of her outfits, which gives her an edge over her contemporaries. Also, we truly love her as she always gives us stylish inspiration frequently. So, let's take a close look at her latest sari look and decode it.

So, for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week's 2019 Grand Finale event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a beautiful plain white sari. She recently took to her Instagram to flaunt her sari look and left us impressed with her traditional avatar. Her Anamika Khanna sari was accentuated by multi-hued border. The border was intricately embroidered with florals and paisley motifs. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed her sari with a matching blouse. The Neerja actress draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. The interesting factor about her sari look was her bohemian jacket, which she paired with her sari and gave her look a modern twist. Her full-sleeved open front loose red-hued jacket was detailed with intricate thread work, fun tassels and pom-poms. The Veere Di Wedding actress completed her look with a pair of black juttis.

On the jewellery part, Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with metallic kadas, a choker necklace, and earrings, which came from Apala by Sumit. The diva accentuated her look with an impeccable braid and looked like elegant. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. She further spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, purple eye shadow, soft blush, and purple lip tint.

We absolutely loved how Sonam Kapoor added a modern twist to her traditional attire. What do you think about her sari and jacket look? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.

All pic credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja