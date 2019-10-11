Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Channels Boss Lady Vibes With A Sophisticated Black Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Sanju actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's fashion sense is so distinctive. From ethnics to westerns, the actress consistently inspires us with her numerous fashion statements each time she steps out. It seems as if the fashionista loves pantsuits. On a number of occasions, Sonam Kapoor has been spotted in pantsuits - the recent one being the red pantsuit, which she wore for The Zoya Factor promotional round. Now, recently too, Sonam gave us a pantsuit goal.

So of late, Sonam Kapoor attended the IWC Watch event. The actress graced the occasion in a black pantsuit and looked absolutely flawless and mirrored the spirit of business woman. So, let's take a look at her suit closely and decode it.

So, for the event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned an all-black pantsuit by Ralph Lauren, which consisted of a shirt, wasitcoat, blazer, and pants. She paired her full-sleeved classic-collar white shirt with a cut-sleeved notch-lapel wasitcoat. The actress also wore a full-sleeved crop blazer to give her look a defining touch. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed her shirt and blazer with matching pants. Sonam Kapoor completed her look with pointed cross-strap black stilletos and looked sophisticated. The Veere Di Wedding actress accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned vintage Givenchy earrings by Risn Jewels and multiple rings by Diamantina Fine Jewels. The gold IWC watch upped her classy look.

Sonam Kapoor also carried a matching rectangular-shaped box bag, which added to the stylish quotient. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and slightly contoured her face. The thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, nude-shade eyeshadow, pink blush, and lip shade spruced up her look.

We loved Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's black pantsuit. What do you think about Sonam Kapoor's suit? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.