Kylie Jenner Once Again Intrigues Us With Her Latest Colourful French Manicure

With Kylie Jenner there is never a dull moment. The Instagram queen has us all hooked when it comes to make-up and different hair colours. But another beauty element that Kylie constantly creates a buzz for is her mesmerising manicures. And once again, Kylie has intrigued us with her manicure. This time a short and colourful one.

While Kylie has tried various manicures from ombre nails to mirror nails to all types of French manicure, she always has flaunted long acrylic nails. But the quarantine has you do things we didn't think we'll ever do, like Kylie rocking her natural nails.

Kylie has always been a nail enthusiast. That was quite evident from her nail polish collection King Kylie Sinful Colors under nail polish brand Sinful Colors way back in 2016. Talking about her nail polish collection, Kylie had once said in an interview, "I love getting my nails done and nails in general. I wanted to do something innovative and accessible to my young fans."

Displaying her nail affection, Kylie keeps posting her different manicure on her Instagram handle. In one of her earlier Instagram stories, Kylie had revealed that she was actually loving her natural short nails and she might keep them even after quarantine. This brings us to her latest manicure which is a colourful French manicure but this time on her super-short natural nails.

Like the classic French manicure, Kylie painted the tips of her nails while keeping her nail bed bare. The only difference was that while the classic French manicure entails white polish on the tips, Kylie manicure featured different pastel colours on each nail. How about that!

We approve Kylie's take on the French manicure. What about you? And if you guys haven't already figured out, Kylie Instagram page is the place to be for some nail inspiration.