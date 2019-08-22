Just In
Kylie Jenner Brings Back The Trend Of Drip Nail Art
Kylie Jenner is an ardent lover of all things beauty. She always has something new and fresh for her followers. She is someone who constantly switchesthrough the various beauty trends, tries out new things and brings them to us through the social media platform.
And this time, she has for us a manicure that takes us back the memory lane. Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram handle and shared with us a 'French Drip' manicure in neon pink colour. Talking about the nail art design, the base is painted in a soft pink colour and then drips of neon pink colours are drawn over it. It is, no doubt, a stunning manicure that you'd want to give a try as well, but this isn't the first time Kylie has painted her nails in this particular manicure.
She wore the same nail art way back in 2016 when her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics was fairly new. Well, we can't say we're disappointed. We loved her nail art. And if you love it too, let us look at how you can recreate this neon pink nail art easily at home.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
The Neon Pink Drip Nail Art
What you need
• Clear nail paint
• Soft pink nail paint
• Neon pink nail paint
• Dotting tool/nail painting brush
Steps to do
• To start off, clear your nails off any previous nail paint using a nail polish remover.
• Now apply a base coat on your nail using the clear nail paint.
• Wait for it to dry before moving in with a coat of pink nail paint.
• You can apply 2-3 coats of the pink nail paint until you reach the intensity that you desire.
• Allow the nail paint to dry completely.
• Take the neon nail paint on a dotting tool or nail paint brush.
• Dot it down at the centre of your nail, lift it a little and drag it all the way to the start of your nail. It will create a drip like effect.
• Create a few more drips all over your nail as per your preference and join them together at the top of the nail.
• Wait for the nail paint to dry before applying a top coat using the clear nail paint.
