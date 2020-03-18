Just In
Kim Kardashian’s Latest Pantsuit Will Leave You Surprised And It’s Not Quite Anybody’s Cup Of Tea
Kim Kardashian was a vision to behold in her Balmain attire, which we felt was absolutely surreal and eye-catching. The entrepreneur totally surprised her followers with this unconventional pantsuit and gave pantsuit fashion an incredible twist. However, what we also loved was that her styling was top notch. Her jewellery game was strong too and she pulled off this look like a piece of cake. So, let's talk about this attire of hers.
So, Kim wore an outfit that was structured and featured fluid details. Her attire consisted of a jacket that was full-sleeved and matching pants. This attire was definitely not just about anybody's cup of tea but Kim Kardashian slayed it. It was a wine red number that was cinched and buttoned at the waist and she paired her crisp jacket with a complementing polo neck. As for her pants, those went well with her attire.
Kim paired her ensemble with nude-toned heels and kept her jewellery game bold. She upped her look with statement earrings. The makeup was highlighted by light pink touches and her impeccable side-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Kim Kardashian's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photos Credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram