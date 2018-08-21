Jennifer Garner Wore The Same Dress Which Meghan Markle Had Also Worn Before

Before she became a royal figure, Meghan Markle was spotted with her mother. It was the night before her wedding and Meghan was clicked wearing this gorgeous dress. Her dress of the night was navy-blue-coloured and it had the classic boatneck-shaped neckline. But the news is not about her signature boatneck dress, but about another famous Hollywood actress, who wore the same attire recently.

The actress, who sported the same Barwick dress by Roland Mouret, was none other than Jennifer Garner. Jennifer wore this dress for a special moment in her life- she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Also, Jennifer looked equally beautiful in the dress. Talking about the dress, it was a double wool crepe dress and was accentuated by asymmetrical hemline and angular panels.

This formal dress was pretty sculptural too and featured a subtle front-slit. The starlet paired her attire with navy-blue-hued pointed pumps, which complemented with the hue of the dress. She wore minimal jewellery, which included dainty bracelets, studs, and a ring.

Jennifer kept her makeup light and natural. Her makeup was highlighted by nude pink shades and her side-parted blonde tresses rounded off her look perfectly.

We thought they both looked utterly graceful, but whose look did you like more? Was it Jennifer's or Meghan's?