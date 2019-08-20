LFW W/F 2019 Opening Show: A Sneak Peek Into Manish Malhotra's Collection Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Ace couturier Manish Malhotra will open the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 and Katrina Kaif will be his showstopper. The designer will be showcasing his latest collection titled, Maahrumysha, which will be in collaboration with the FMCG company, Hindustan Unilever. He will also be launching a wash care range, 'Love & Care' on the occasion. Well, before the show unfolds today, Manish Malhotra shared some before-the-show moments.

From fittings to rehearsals to showtime, Manish Malhotra gave us a glimpse of his collection, which seemed festive and ideal for destination weddings. His Instagram feed showed models in floral and embellished ensembles. Going by his Insta updates, we saw a lot of separates (blouses and skirts). While the skirts were accentuated by floral details, the blouses seemed modern with layered sleeves. The hues ranged from silver to salmon.

As for men's ensembles from his collection, we couldn't see the hues because of a specific filter but we noticed some structured ensembles with intricate motifs on the jackets. But if we have to guess, we feel men's ensembles would be lighter in shade too as the collection aims to give us a break from the classic red and represent the new-age vibe with a fresh palette.

Here's a small video, which will give you a sneak peek before his show.

So, are you excited about Manish Malhotra's opening LFW 2019 show? Let us know in the comment section.