Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Vintage Vibes With Her Exquisite Saree, Stunning Makeup, And On-Point Hairdo Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream in her gorgeous saree look, which she posted on her Instagram feed. The Roohi actress exuded vintage vibes with her saree and set major traditional-wear goals for the upcoming wedding and festive season. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, not just her saree, her makeup look was so done that she radiated old-school charm. So, let's talk more about her ensemble, jewellery game, and makeup.

Posed elegantly in an opulent setting with plush furniture, Janhvi seemed straight out of the 40s and 50s era. In fact, she captioned her picture as, "can I pretend to live in the 50s forever". Accentuated by soft pink hue and scalloped detailing, her saree was ruffled and flared at the hem. She paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse that was marked by multi-hued glittering tones, which upped her saree look. Janhvi Kapoor's jewellery game was strong with intricately-crafted gold and gemstone jhumkis and a complementing statement ring.

Speaking about makeup, it was beautifully done, minimal yet on-point. Apart from her stunning attire, her makeup was what made her look distinctive and unforgettable. So, kudos to makeup artist, Riviera Lynn. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and winged kohl with nude eye shadow. The heavy bun hairdo by Florian Hurel also added to the timeless look. Janhvi Kapoor inspired us all with her ethnic look. So, what do you think about her saree and style? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: R I T I K A S H A H