Happy Birthday P.V. Sindhu: 5 Times The Sports Star Nailed Her Fashion Game And Left Us Stunned Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 5 July 1995, Indian professional badminton player P.V. Sindhu is one of the best players we have in India. She has won many medals at multiple tournaments including Olympics. Last year, she earned a gold medal for India by winning the BWF World Championship and made all of us proud. In fact, she is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion.

Apart from the fact that she is a brilliant badminton player, P.V. Sindhu is also a great fashion enthusiast and it's quite evident from her Instagram feed and her fashionable appearance at different events. By looking at her gorgeous sartorial choices, we can guarantee say that she is not less than any fashionista in the B-town. As P.V. Sindhu turns a year older today, let us take a look at her five gorgeous outfits that caught all our attention.

P.V. Sindhu In A Blush Pink Co-ords For an event, P.V. Sindhu donned a blush pink-hued co-ords from the label Ohaila Khan. Her co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved organza blouse, which was accentuated by hand beaded detailing and white ruffle border. Styled by Bornalli Caldeira, she teamed her blouse with matching plain silk flared pants that featured sharp pleats. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and let loose her wavy tresses. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint spruced up her look. P.V. Sindhu In A Red Gown At the Toisa Awards 2020, P.V. Sindhu sported a one-shoulder plain red gown by Manika Nanda, which was accentuated by ruffle detailing on the bodice and a short train. Styled by Bornalli Caldeira, the diva upped her look with silver-toned earrings and rings from RK Jewellers and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade. Sindhu pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail. P.V. Sindhu In A Black Ensemble P.V. Sindhu flaunted her love for black in a loose net-sleeved flared black ensemble by Aanchal Vijaywargi. Her flared number was accentuated by silver embellished collar, white dotted prints on the bodice, and a silver thin belt. She completed her look with a pair of golden heels and notched up her look with drop earrings. The diva pulled back her tresses into a half high bun and let the remaining curly tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. P.V. Sindhu In A White Saree P.V. Sindhu looked beautiful and elegant in a plain white saree, which was accentuated by subtle golden prints and border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a quarter-sleeved matching blouse. The badminton player accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned metallic jhumkis, necklace, bangle, and ring. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses and elevated her look with tiny bindi, filled pointed brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade. P.V. Sindhu In A Pink Crop Top-Skirt For an event, P.V. Sindhu was dressed in a beautiful pink crop top and skirt, which came from Shriya Bhupal's collections. Her one-shoulder crop top featured heavy ruffles whereas her high-waist flared long skirt was accentuated by intricate white dotted prints and floral patterns at the hem. The diva wore silver-toned earrings and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted T-zone and cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and looked wonderful.

We really liked all these fashionable outfits of P.V. Sindhu. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday P.V. Sindhu!

Pic Credits: P.V. Sindhu